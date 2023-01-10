Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Leandro Trossard

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard.

The 28-year-old has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances in the Premier League this term, contributing seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

The Belgium international has now entered the final six months of his contract with the Seagulls, but he is said to be attracting interest from European heavyweight clubs.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United were linked with a move for the attacker before the New Year.

Now, the Daily Mail claims that Tottenham Hotspur have joined the list of clubs hoping to secure Trossard’s signature.

The Belgian has made 121 appearances for Brighton since joining the South Coast outfit in 2019, and his impressive performances has helped the club surge to eighth in the Premier League table.