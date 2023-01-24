Vitor Roque on Man United radar?

Manchester United are reportedly among a few clubs looking to swoop for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque.

The Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 17-year-old Brazilian, who has a £52.5m release clause in his contract.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Manchester United are currently leading the race for the teenager’s signature.

However, the report adds that the Red Devils will have to act fast to secure his signature and may not be willing to pay his full release clause.

United head coach Erik ten Hag is keen to revamp his attacking options in the summer, but a big-money move for a frontman is expected to be his priority.

The 20-time English champions currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot, with six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Roque has scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 52 senior appearances.